Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840 as Share Price Rose; Endurance Wealth Management Continues to Hold Holding in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 16,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,552 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 344,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 03/05/2018 – The latest financing was led by existing investor Comcast Ventures, with NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investment Partners joining as new backers; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 17/04/2018 – Comcast Introduces Gigabit Internet Service In Vermont; 05/04/2018 – YipTV Announces New Board Member

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXXONMOBIL IS UNDERTAKING INITIATIVES TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE METHANE EMISSIONS; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

