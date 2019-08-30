Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $383,840; Braskem S A (BAK) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million as Share Price Were Volatile

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $292.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON BOARD DIVERSITY MATRIX PUBLICATION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 47,169 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 47,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 14/03/2018 – S&P REVISES BRASKEM S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Braskem Inspires Environmental Sustainability and Community Engagement with Mural Arts Philadelphia Partnership and Closed Loop; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q NET INCOME R$386M, EST. R$592.0M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL RATINGS TO SHARES OF CHEMICAL X – FIDC INDúSTRIA PETROQUí; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – Braskem launches Bluevision platform at the World Water Forum; 06/04/2018 – Braskem Pushes Ahead with U.S. Polypropylene Plant Project, Boosts CAPEX, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS USAGE OF PETROCHEMICAL PLANTS AT 50% AMID STRIKE; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fire burning at Exxon’s Baytown refinery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iraq, Exxon still in talks over mega project – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,966 shares to 191,572 shares, valued at $31.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 9,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).