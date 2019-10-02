Capital Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $613,125 Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Semtech Has 1.06 Sentiment

Semtech Corp (SMTC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 100 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 94 sold and reduced their stakes in Semtech Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 63.99 million shares, up from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Semtech Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 59 Increased: 68 New Position: 32.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 13.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,625 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 34,824 shares with $3.82M value, down from 40,449 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $303.99B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.47. About 1.39 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 1.73% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation for 1.08 million shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc owns 1.12 million shares or 1.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penn Capital Management Co Inc has 1.01% invested in the company for 212,410 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 0.95% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 540,842 shares.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.12 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 71.92 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

Analysts await Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 42.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SMTC’s profit will be $19.29M for 40.36 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Semtech Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Care About Semtech Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:SMTC) Investment Potential? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTX) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SMTC exiting China, updates outlook – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Semtech and Alibaba Cloud Prevent Asset Loss and Theft with LoRa®-based Tracker – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $46.82. About 44,603 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has risen 11.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 17/05/2018 – Semtech Keynotes at LoRa Alliance™ 10th All Members Meeting; 12/04/2018 – Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge® LP (Low Power) Wireless Charging Platform; 30/05/2018 – SEMTECH 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 16/05/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Integrated in AcSip’s Module for IoT Applications; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Semtech Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMTC); 05/04/2018 – Semtech and IoTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 28/03/2018 – Semtech Expands RClamp Platform to Safeguard Telecom and Industrial Applications from Surge and Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Threats; 21/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Sponsor City Innovate to Foster Development of Smart Cities; 15/03/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $34

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.49 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi reported 21,521 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 3.38 million shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has 36,330 shares. Allen Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,615 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management stated it has 41,679 shares. New York-based Roosevelt Invest Gp has invested 0.11% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Montrusco Bolton accumulated 11,134 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 168,945 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Invsts Americas reported 143,650 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 45 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 656,055 shares. Citizens And Northern stated it has 15,402 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 13,400 shares. A D Beadell Investment Counsel Inc has 0.32% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,375 shares.