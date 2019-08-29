Capital Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $383,840 as Stock Price Declined; As Dish Network (DISH) Shares Declined, Holder Mad River Investors Has Lowered Stake

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 5.43M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS FOREIGN EXPANSION FOCUS ON LATIN AMERICA, MEXICO, MEDITERRANEAN, LOOKING AT MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECTS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 1.35M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortland Associates Mo accumulated 11,061 shares. First Foundation Advsr owns 45,190 shares. 21,583 were reported by Edgemoor Inv Inc. Moreover, Bowen Hanes And has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 34,524 shares. Spinnaker invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fagan Assocs invested in 17,056 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company stated it has 3.82% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Blue Edge Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,872 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 386,229 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 795,487 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Paradigm Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.69% stake. John G Ullman And Assocs Incorporated holds 5.81% or 397,110 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. 46,420 are held by Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Co. Westpac Bk holds 498,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.03% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 8.80 million were reported by Franklin Resources. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.03% or 41,919 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 12,955 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 516,847 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 3.40 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 28,936 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) reported 13,345 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 4,169 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Com accumulated 0.19% or 11,464 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated reported 74,479 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 41,260 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.43 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700. Another trade for 300,000 shares valued at $9.35M was made by DEFRANCO JAMES on Friday, August 23.