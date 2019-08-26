Capital Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $383,840; Stock Value Declined; Mastercard (MA) Position Held by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co bought 3,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,816 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 13,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 3.76M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Says U.S. Gulf Coast Plastics Project Could Begin By 2021; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 228,526 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt holds 177,350 shares. C Ww Group Inc A S reported 4.22 million shares stake. Investors Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv invested in 13,584 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 18,804 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt Inc owns 154,332 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. 266,703 were reported by Tru Of Virginia Va. Community Retail Bank Of Raymore owns 0.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,946 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc reported 6,371 shares stake. Elm Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 3,530 shares. Addison holds 0.32% or 5,158 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.51% or 586,122 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc holds 2.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 386,229 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 69,338 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nottingham Advisors Inc owns 28,125 shares. 3,225 are owned by Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 1.26M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Rockland accumulated 60,388 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.12% or 6,159 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company reported 0.41% stake. 5.63M are owned by Franklin Res. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 43,759 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa accumulated 6,175 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Fulton Bank Na reported 10,639 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 235,434 shares. Consulate reported 1,558 shares stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.25% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Interstate Retail Bank holds 780 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,830 shares to 23,739 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,334 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).