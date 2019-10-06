Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $1.16 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82 million, down from 40,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to Incorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin; 27/03/2018 – FBI sought iPhone order before exhausting options -U.S. inspector general; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 30/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Exclusive — 2016 #MacBookPro keyboards failing twice as frequently as older models

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schw Intl Scap Etf (SCHC) by 81,589 shares to 14,151 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 23,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,679 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Mid (SCHM).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “As Always, Apple Stock Remains a Buy – Nasdaq” on October 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Everything You Need to Know About Apple (AAPL) Stock in Five Charts – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analysts praise Apple TV+ pricing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is becoming a camera company – Live Trading News” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Capstone Investment Advsrs has invested 0.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland-based Df Dent & has invested 0.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,036 were reported by Diversified Investment Strategies Limited Liability Company. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas owns 194,087 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited stated it has 1.57M shares. Roundview Ltd Company invested 2.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Vantage Investment Prns Ltd Co holds 9.92% or 438,532 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa owns 40,525 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shelton Capital accumulated 432,787 shares. Addenda Capital reported 0.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Indiana-based Walter And Keenan Consulting Com Mi Adv has invested 3.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 13,917 shares. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chilton Capital Mngmt Llc reported 157,665 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G buying thousands of tickets to boost womenâ€™s soccer – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Lc stated it has 13,839 shares. First Savings Bank Of Hutchinson, a Kansas-based fund reported 3,499 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 58,275 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Company reported 199,408 shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Co owns 4,947 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv reported 30,300 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 13,545 shares. Osterweis Mngmt stated it has 25,314 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 0.07% or 1,955 shares. 6.18 million are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has 2,429 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Dubuque National Bank Commerce has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Counselors Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 243,228 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc reported 1.56% stake. 47,367 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt.