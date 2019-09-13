Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Holding By $1.11 Million; Nicholas Financial (NICK) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased International Business Machs (IBM) stake by 48.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,075 shares as International Business Machs (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Capital Investment Counsel Inc holds 8,553 shares with $1.18M value, down from 16,628 last quarter. International Business Machs now has $127.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.62. About 2.33M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 29/03/2018 – IBM TO HIRE 400 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE: AFP; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services

Nicholas Financial Inc (NICK) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 7 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stakes in Nicholas Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.78 million shares, up from 2.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nicholas Financial Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 10.40% above currents $143.62 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 11 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Inc Tn invested in 0.35% or 8,596 shares. Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc has invested 0.9% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Neuberger Berman Gru Llc accumulated 281,610 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,536 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Conestoga Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,235 shares stake. Foster Dykema Cabot & Commerce Ma owns 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,741 shares. Cwm Limited Company has invested 0.03% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bruce And owns 116,050 shares. Headinvest Limited Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Merian Investors (Uk) accumulated 25,906 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Estabrook Mgmt has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 71,628 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors reported 0.23% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati holds 1.66% or 449,655 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why IBM Stock May Thrive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Canâ€™t Take a Ninth Year of More-of-the-Same – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39B for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.19 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

More notable recent Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bull Market in Chipotle Stock Is Far From Finished – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Shareholders Are Down 43% – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KushCo Secures New $50 Million Credit Line – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 822 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has declined 18.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Nicholas Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NICK); 30/05/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Kelly Malson as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – ON MAY 26 APPOINTED KELLY M. MALSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL – ON MARCH 30 EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO MARCH 31, 2019, AMONG OTHERS; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance

Tcw Group Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. for 600,704 shares. Rbf Capital Llc owns 22,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 62,800 shares. The New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 28,546 shares.