Capital Investment Counsel Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $383,840 as Share Price Rose; Yy (YY) Holder Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Stake by $9.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 11/04/2018 – PNG LNG terminal expected to restart in May after earthquake shut down – executive; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 110,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 117,327 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86M, down from 228,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 700,398 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 1.88M shares to 7.21M shares, valued at $215.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Uniti Group Inc by 69,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Huya Inc.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $128.85M for 10.37 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.21B for 19.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And Communication accumulated 141,654 shares. 1.32M were accumulated by Cooke & Bieler Lp. Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). River Road Asset Ltd Liability Com has 1.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 565,716 shares. 576,810 are held by Frontier Invest Mngmt Company. Community Bankshares Of Raymore stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura reported 29,510 shares stake. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 6,367 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 4,689 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 505,086 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 49,921 shares. Marco Management Limited Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 75,544 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 283,750 shares. Troy Asset Mngmt owns 8,000 shares. Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 216,786 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio.