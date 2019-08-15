Capital Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $2.74 Million; Murphy Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Bank Of America (BAC) as Market Valuation Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69 million, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $151.69. About 1.14 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CO IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, MINI-TENDER OFFER/ MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTS; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 Billion Group Annuity Contract from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP- CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS 1 PACKAGE EXPLODED AT GROUND SORTATION FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – Global Montreal: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 27/03/2018 – FedEx: P2P Mailing Provides E-Commerce Transportation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q FedEx Ground Avg Daily Package Volume Up 6%; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Rev $16.5B

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 16,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 66,131 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 49,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 48.06 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Ex-Bank of America executive seeks $100 million in damages in defamation claim; 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECLINED $23 MILLION TO $911 MILLION; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholder Equity 10.8%; 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Japan regulator says Deutsche, Bank of America violated Japan law in bond-price fixing

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Streettracks Gold Shares (GLD) by 2,820 shares to 16,592 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,119 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Health Care (XLV).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “In The Thick Of It: Bank Results Highlight Morning, With NFLX At Center Screen Late – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osborne Prtn Cap Management Lc has 25,112 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Davis Selected Advisers owns 1.51 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 19.44M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Tn has 13,463 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability accumulated 2.74M shares. 788,369 are owned by Boston Advsr Ltd Com. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Oh accumulated 0.28% or 15,964 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists invested 0.95% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Neumann Cap Ltd Com stated it has 1.97% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 10,269 are owned by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Baxter Bros Inc has 65,313 shares. Motco reported 7,296 shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Lc, a Missouri-based fund reported 3,733 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 9,370 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 56,592 were reported by Da Davidson &. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Frontier Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 11,857 shares. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 5,657 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested 2.23% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Swiss Savings Bank invested in 835,568 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability holds 0.21% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 171,522 shares. 95,895 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mngmt. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 10,000 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 20,170 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Buckingham Cap has 0.37% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,516 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.16% or 102,193 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc has 223,066 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn holds 0.26% or 9,881 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Former FedEx Pilot Warns Lawmakers Of Cargo Safety Gap – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FMCSA To Expand Crash Preventability Program – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Britain’s Food Industry Warns Of Brexit Shortages – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Adds Sunday Service; Forms Commercial Drone Unit And Files To Expand Operations – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.