Capital Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position in Fedex (FDX) by $2.74 Million; Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Upped Position

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax (NXR) by 380.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 29,724 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 37,534 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 7,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Nuveen Select Tax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.21 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 31,144 shares traded or 59.73% up from the average. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 291.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 20,346 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 5,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.78M shares traded or 26.09% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 20/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS BOMBER BOMBINGS IN TEXAS ARE TERRIBLE AND CARRIED OUT BY SICK PEOPLE, CALLS FOR FINDING PERPETRATORS “AS SOON AS POSSIBLE”; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CONFIRMS PACKAGE DETONATED AT SAN ANTONIO SITE; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Pinched by Retail Shift During Holidays; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT SAYS WILL SUCCEED MICHAEL DUCKER AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 20/03/2018 – FBI EARLIER CONFIRMED EXPLOSION AT FDX FACILITY IN SCHERTZ, TX; 20/03/2018 – ABC 13 News – WSET: #BREAKING: Officials in Austin are investigating a suspicious package at a FedEx facility close to Austin

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Management has 10,175 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 466,503 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability owns 300 shares. Coastline has 1,275 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap holds 21,820 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Lc reported 5,715 shares. Moreover, Aviva Plc has 0.21% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 55,741 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Co holds 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 1,821 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 434 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 9,397 are owned by Sg Americas Securities. Palisade Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,390 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Overbrook Mngmt has 0.87% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 22,392 shares. Utah Retirement invested in 46,087 shares. Glenmede Trust Comm Na has invested 0.05% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $272.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) by 66,613 shares to 10,244 shares, valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold NXR shares while 6 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 15.99% more from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has 0.01% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 11,322 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,687 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.75% or 194,715 shares. Karpus Inc stated it has 22,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 5,779 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1,600 shares. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) or 110,968 shares. Moreover, 1607 Cap Ptnrs Llc has 0.33% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0% invested in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 220,198 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) for 37,993 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. Northern Tru owns 10,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 34,304 shares. 12,110 are held by Ancora Advsr Ltd Llc.

