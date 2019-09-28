Capital Investment Counsel Decreased Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $613,125; Market Value Rose; Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Palouse Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $2.21 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 34,824 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 40,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Attivo Networks® Wins Two Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,157 shares to 216,787 shares, valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 1,950 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability owns 2,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Edmp reported 1.01% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 6,672 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 810,330 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ferguson Wellman reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Fin In holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Advisors accumulated 190 shares. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0.28% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,878 shares. Skba Capital Ltd Liability owns 145,950 shares. 540 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Co. Montecito Financial Bank & accumulated 4,906 shares. Moreover, South Texas Money Management has 1.52% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 428,030 shares.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80M for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10,410 shares to 24,782 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S R Schill And Assoc reported 3,665 shares. Cleararc Capital invested in 1.1% or 34,103 shares. Page Arthur B holds 20,239 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.08% or 19,751 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 74,285 shares. 3.07M were accumulated by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Sterling Invest Management Inc has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0.9% or 218.46M shares. Ar Asset Mngmt reported 74,134 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has 0.49% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 27,910 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 7,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Inc has 0.17% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,858 shares. Montag A Incorporated holds 0.67% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 68,128 shares. Montrusco Bolton Invs has 11,134 shares. Essex Investment Communications Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 22,603 shares.

