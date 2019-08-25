Capital Investment Counsel Cut Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Share Value Declined; Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Position in Idex (IEX) Has Upped by $1.33 Million as Share Price Rose

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 38.61% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 20/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Considers Polypropylene Production Expansion Along U.S. Gulf Coast; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT SHUT -TRADE; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 8,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 184,554 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.00M, up from 175,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $160.55. About 476,891 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 09/05/2018 – IDEX ASA IDEX.OL – THE TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AMOUNTED TO NOK 55.8 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: Lowest Yield This Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. R G Niederhoffer reported 2,900 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 320,704 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 833,143 shares. 34,738 are held by First Bancorporation. Associated Banc reported 285,413 shares. Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 243,305 shares. Aviva Public owns 2.00 million shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. South Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 15,933 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny invested 1.97% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 45,257 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 79,425 shares. Ledyard State Bank reported 133,754 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 31,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.01% stake. Bar Harbor Ser reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” on August 02, 2019, also Businessinsider.com with their article: “The New York Stock Exchange is out to crush America’s newest stock exchange – Business Insider” published on July 25, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYSE, Nasdaq, CBOE, IEX, And MEMX: Exchanges Doomed By Excess – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on IDEX Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Ft.com‘s news article titled: “IEX to impose connectivity fees for the first time – Financial Times” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold IEX shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 6,895 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 130 are held by Smithfield Tru. Sg Americas Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Td Asset invested in 0.03% or 130,372 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 2,285 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors reported 0% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 10,684 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 101,489 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 23,400 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 1.27M shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 7,900 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). British Columbia Investment Management reported 14,219 shares stake. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 0.44% stake. 12,539 were accumulated by Cushing Asset Mngmt L P.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 52,398 shares to 235,484 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 17,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,900 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).