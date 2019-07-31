Capital Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in Coca Cola Co (KO); Creative Planning Cut Its Exelixis (EXEL) Position by $1.22 Million; Stock Value Declined

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 21.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 53,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 196,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69 million, down from 250,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.55M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 10/05/2018 – Exelixis Says Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Didn’t Deliver an Improvement in Overall Survival Versus Regorafenib; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 10.02 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 20/03/2018 – MONSTER BEVERAGE – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO, NEW LASER MERGER, COCA-COLA COMPANY, EUROPEAN REFRESHMENTS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 20/03/2018 – WORLD OF COCA-COLA WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.07 million activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Haley Patrick J., worth $21,300 on Monday, February 11. 50,500 shares were sold by FELDBAUM CARL B, worth $1.11M. Shares for $941,200 were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A.

