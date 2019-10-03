Capital Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Holding in State Str (STT); Parsons Capital Management Cut Mastercard (MA) Stake by $483,384

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 1.14 million shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Sara Mathew and William Meaney to Board; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video); 20/04/2018 – Custody bank State Street’s profit rises 36 pct; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs; 07/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Appoints Sue Thompson as Head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 07/05/2018 – STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS NAMES SUE THOMPSON AS HEAD OF; 05/03/2018 State Street Global Advisors Announces Impact of Receiving Settlement Payments; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 1,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 22,160 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, down from 23,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $267.64. About 2.94M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 0.09% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.33% stake. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 4,198 shares. Stonebridge Cap Mngmt holds 49,685 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Company accumulated 138,132 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.05% or 89,357 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.59% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.04% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 299,544 shares. 5,008 were reported by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 6,690 shares. Mirae Asset Investments holds 8,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers has invested 0% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 38,655 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Shares for $24,620 were bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,950 shares to 45,289 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,779 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,800 shares to 4,975 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.12 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.84% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). East Coast Asset Ltd Liability Com has 11.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 158,891 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.96% or 46,668 shares. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Co reported 6.91 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Investments holds 139,452 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel owns 64,770 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Triple Frond Ptnrs Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 271,300 shares. Cookson Peirce & Company Inc holds 18,768 shares. Steadfast Cap Management Lp reported 360,134 shares. The California-based Raub Brock Lp has invested 4.8% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crow Point Ptnrs Lc stated it has 95,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 740,000 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has 0.98% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Camarda Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).