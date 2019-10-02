Capital Investment Counsel Boosted Position in State Str (STT) by $582,960 as Valuation Declined; Marathon Pete (MPC) Holder Tctc Holdings Has Upped Stake

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 9,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 153,157 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56M, up from 143,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.38. About 5.08 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 14/03/2018 – STATE NEWSWIRE PAP CITES POLISH MPC MEMBER ANCYPAROWICZ; 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SAYS POLICY TIGHT ENOUGH TO REIN IN PRICE PRESSURES; 07/03/2018 – POLISH CENTRAL BANK COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AFTER MPC MEETING; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDED-; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 72.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 24,782 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 14,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.87. About 1.55M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches lnvestable Indices; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Operating Basis Return On Equity 12.8%; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET 1Q OPER EPS $1.62, EST. $1.59; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET APPLEYARD CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 01/05/2018 – STATE STREET’S RON O’HANLEY SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in McDermott; 24/05/2018 – State Street Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe & Rusling holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 960 shares. Cap City Tru Co Fl accumulated 0.39% or 16,749 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.02% or 64,633 shares. Foundation Res Management reported 5,744 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Choate Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 197,763 were reported by Boston Advisors. 7.38 million were accumulated by Northern Tru. Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 21 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.03% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 3,771 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 268,675 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 40,112 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.29% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 3,619 shares. Blue Chip Prns holds 0.04% or 2,814 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 806 shares.

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 11,050 shares to 47,000 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc by 155,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,175 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold STT shares while 245 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 324.66 million shares or 0.23% less from 325.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Japan-based Daiwa Securities Grp Inc has invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Ftb invested 0.01% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 53,799 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.26% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 4,768 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 1.46 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wms Ptnrs Llc holds 3,730 shares. Lpl Lc holds 0.01% or 52,088 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Management Ri stated it has 0.16% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Professional Advisory Inc stated it has 1.56% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Td Asset Management stated it has 139,524 shares. Alpha Windward has 0.05% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 1,247 shares. Heartland Inc holds 0.02% or 5,687 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp has 0.06% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Capital Fund Sa holds 250,262 shares.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $547,995 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $29,425 was bought by de Saint-Aignan Patrick.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 8,075 shares to 8,553 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,779 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).