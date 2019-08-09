Capital Investment Advisors Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding by $609,040; As Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Market Value Declined, Hound Partners Decreased Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corporation (TGT) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 81,787 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 74,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 03/04/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS NY FOOTPRINT WITH 3 MORE SMALL-FORMAT STORES; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 41.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 2.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260.34 million, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 926,193 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO LOOKING `AGGRESSIVELY’ AT POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Net $125M; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES ASCO DEAL BOLSTERING 737, PARTS FABRICATION; 02/05/2018 – SPR: 737 COSTS GREW ON OVERTIME, EXPEDITED FREIGHT SHIPPING; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems issued the following statement in support of the Aeronautics Innovation Act; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 Rev $7.1B-$7.2B

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,981 shares to 149,709 shares, valued at $15.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 9,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,335 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG).

