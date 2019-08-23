Capital Investment Advisors Upped Its Intel (INTC) Position; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Had 9 Bulls

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,828 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 339,393 shares with $18.23M value, up from 332,565 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $207.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.79M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -7.05% below currents $216.67 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 27 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $20000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of EW in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Tuesday, March 12. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $180 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EW in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. See Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $204.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: $215.0000 New Target: $250.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $210.0000 New Target: $228.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $221.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $200.0000 New Target: $232.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $175.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $197.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $190.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Maintain

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Unveils Latest A.I. Chip, Springhill: Key Takeaways – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 15.22% above currents $46.78 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 22.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) stake by 8,289 shares to 248,062 valued at $21.56M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) stake by 6,021 shares and now owns 122,227 shares. Hancock John Pfd Eqty Fd (HPI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Assocs Limited has invested 4.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.43% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Conning reported 916,927 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. 494,485 were accumulated by Twin Cap Mngmt. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.36% or 15.56 million shares. Oaktop Cap Management Ii LP reported 0.37% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 10,730 are owned by Levin Strategies Lp. Cim Llc stated it has 10,470 shares. Campbell And Company Investment Adviser Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Smithfield Trust Company holds 76,240 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests holds 265,248 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank holds 32,883 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Lc reported 25,701 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Florida-based Amer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.61% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Edwards Lifesciences Shares Fall As FDA Reports Recall Of Sapien 3 Ultra – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences down 3% on Sapien recall – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $216.67. About 2.60 million shares traded or 99.48% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘