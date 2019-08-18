Capital Investment Advisors Upped Its Cummins (CMI) Holding by $578,702; Stock Price Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While Tctc Holdings Lifted by $1.32 Million Its Holding

Tctc Holdings Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 32.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tctc Holdings Llc bought 11,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 47,968 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 36,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tctc Holdings Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 51,109 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 47,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 1.24 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 12/03/2018 – Abaco Systems Names Christopher G. Cummins Chief Operating Officer; 17/05/2018 – Eric Cummins Appointed as CFO of Deluxe; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI)

Tctc Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,630 shares to 549,976 shares, valued at $64.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,512 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles stated it has 12,120 shares. Arcadia Investment Corp Mi invested in 0% or 100 shares. Altfest L J & Inc accumulated 62,618 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Diligent Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Metropolitan Life Ins has 34,863 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ghp Inv reported 52,293 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 3.05M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Roberts Glore Inc Il holds 7,748 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited invested in 1.17% or 22,089 shares. Mariner has 0.42% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meridian Counsel reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo reported 236,270 shares stake. Eaton Vance Management reported 1.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rampart Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.85% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,606 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,530 shares to 37,604 shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock John Pfd Incme Fd Iii (HPS) by 20,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,786 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins Is Gapping Down For A Reason – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Record Sales Were Not Enough As Cummins Falls Short Of Wall Street Expectations – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Investors Should Do With Their Shares Of Cummins – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins -5% seeing flat revenue for 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invs America has invested 0.57% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sun Life Financial stated it has 248 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 13,456 shares. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 27,136 shares stake. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 2,780 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc has 0.09% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 56,578 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Lifeplan Inc reported 25 shares. Gyroscope Mgmt Grp owns 53,444 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. The California-based First Republic Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cullinan Associates holds 0.27% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 22,803 shares. California-based Churchill has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.04% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Vanguard Gp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.12% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 43,854 shares.