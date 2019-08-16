Capital Investment Advisors Upped Intel (INTC) Holding By $361,884; North Run Capital LP Trimmed Its Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,828 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 339,393 shares with $18.23 million value, up from 332,565 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $202.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 16/05/2018 – Intel’s Intriguing Future For Memory Chips — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quest for Trump Intel on High-Stakes Merger Led to Blowup; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 07/05/2018 – AVer’s Video Collaboration Technology Delivers Ultimate Huddle Room Experience Using Intel Unite® Solution; 17/04/2018 – ICON PLC – AGREED ON PRELIMINARY DEAL TERMS WITH INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM FOR USE IN CLINICAL TRIALS; 22/03/2018 – Six Companies Join the Auto-ISAC: Allison Transmission, Autoliv, Calsonic Kansei, Hitachi, Intel and Navistar; 21/05/2018 – ASTRO SA ASRP.WA – GETS ORDER FROM NTT SYSTEM S.A. RELATED TO MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF HEWLETT-PACKARD AND INTEL; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23

North Run Capital Lp decreased Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) stake by 32.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV)’s stock declined 16.77%. The North Run Capital Lp holds 380,000 shares with $5.36 million value, down from 565,671 last quarter. Hemisphere Media Group Inc now has $468.54 million valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.87. About 28,827 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 Rep. Gaetz: Congressman Gaetz to Host “Western Hemisphere Field Hearing”; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Duncan on Trump Nominee for Key Western Hemisphere Affairs Post; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 17/04/2018 – IMF Western Hemisphere GDP, CPI, Unemployment Forecasts (Table); 08/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND PRODUCTION UPDATES; 26/04/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.01; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS LIKELY THAT CONSOLIDATED NET BOOK VALUE OF HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO (ONCE DETERMINED) WILL BE MATERIALLY LOWER THAN EUR2.2 BLN PREVIOUSLY ESTIMATED; 15/05/2018 – JBS: NORTH HEMISPHERE DEMAND TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE IN 2Q, 3Q; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Had $209. M in Debt, $107.4M Cash at March 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 4 investors sold HMTV shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 20,563 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 28,378 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 6,966 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Fine Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 4.17% or 2.05 million shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 22,805 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp reported 191,411 shares. 45,100 are held by Teton Advsr. Fmr Lc invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). 2,833 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Moreover, Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 58,835 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 30,405 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 4,683 shares.

More notable recent Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Hemisphere Media (HMTV) Reports Q2 Revenues of $39.1M – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hemisphere Media Group to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) CEO Alan Sokol on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, For: Aug 02 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,525 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd. King Wealth reported 6,014 shares stake. Central has 7.16% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Argyle Capital Management Inc invested in 2.56% or 124,240 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 491,916 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Technologies stated it has 3,198 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company, Delaware-based fund reported 468,510 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc invested in 36,344 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Lc holds 0.96% or 192,061 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Llc has 1.19% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 884,819 shares. Exchange Capital Mngmt holds 0.81% or 53,832 shares. Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Olstein Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 164,000 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson Limited Com stated it has 0.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Dallas has 1.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 27,449 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (AGG) stake by 4,142 shares to 6,249 valued at $682,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,751 shares and now owns 88,244 shares. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.