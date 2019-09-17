Capital Investment Advisors Trimmed By $3.93 Million Its Exxonmobil (XOM) Position; Jane Street Group Has Increased Celanese Del (CE) Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Exxonmobil (XOM) stake by 25.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,697 shares as Exxonmobil (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 151,515 shares with $11.61M value, down from 203,212 last quarter. Exxonmobil now has $308.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.01. About 6.81M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: REDUCTION TO 12 BCM GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION COULD COME BEFORE OCTOBER 2022; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 11/04/2018 – Exxon: Size of Natural Gas Resource at P’Nyang Field in Papua New Guinea Up to 4.36 Trillion Cubic Feet of Gas; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Related to Climate Change Probes; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Jane Street Group Llc increased Celanese Corp Del (CE) stake by 479.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 27,307 shares as Celanese Corp Del (CE)’s stock rose 5.99%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 33,007 shares with $3.56M value, up from 5,700 last quarter. Celanese Corp Del now has $15.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $123.52. About 418,773 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20% to 25%; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21); 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $91 highest and $7300 lowest target. $82.57’s average target is 13.09% above currents $73.01 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 14 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp Com (NYSE:ETE) stake by 25,974 shares to 350,487 valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV) stake by 6,327 shares and now owns 128,554 shares. Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Jane Street Group Llc decreased Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T stake by 14,403 shares to 11,641 valued at $563,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Call) stake by 7,900 shares and now owns 45,500 shares. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBGL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

