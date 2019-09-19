Capital Investment Advisors Stake In Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Was Has Boosted; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Kessler Investment Group Cut Position by $302,575

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $141.1. About 20.29 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 8,240 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $771,000, up from 4,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $103.17. About 461,766 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Inter Duration Pfd & (FPF) by 214,898 shares to 13,651 shares, valued at $311,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 51,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,515 shares, and cut its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98 million and $95.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

