Capital Investment Advisors Stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) Has Boosted by $460,278; Kroger Co Com (KR) Shares Declined While Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Increased Holding

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kroger Co Com (KR) by 523.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 38,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 45,728 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, up from 7,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Kroger Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.98. About 6.44M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 23/03/2018 – TGT: Target, Kroger discussing potential merger, Fast Company re; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – Fast Company: Exclusive: as grocery wars rage, @Target And @Kroger mull a merger; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES GROWTH, EXCLUDING FUEL, TO RANGE FROM 1.5% TO 2.0% IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington-Beijing trade talks; Kroger bets on automation

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 97,253 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 89,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 1.22 million shares traded or 59.41% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc holds 131,934 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Oh invested in 0.21% or 874,547 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 1.44M shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 76,413 shares. 832,200 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Investment Wi accumulated 54,262 shares or 1.36% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 193,076 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsrs owns 232,293 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0% or 370 shares. Lincoln reported 0.01% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 0.12% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 54,051 shares. Cibc Corp accumulated 0.1% or 584,295 shares. Capital Global Invsts invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp Com (NYSE:BLL) by 18,656 shares to 10,039 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 9,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,163 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 13,853 shares to 123,829 shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) by 11,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,710 shares, and cut its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.27% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,400 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 12,293 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Df Dent And reported 0.01% stake. Trustmark Bank Department reported 4,500 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 27,897 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 346 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Lc holds 1,364 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advsrs invested in 0.53% or 65,865 shares. 65,228 are owned by King Luther Mngmt Corp. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Town & Country Financial Bank Co Dba First Bankers Trust Co reported 13,640 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Advisory Service, a Kansas-based fund reported 4,208 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability holds 7,856 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 32,506 shares.