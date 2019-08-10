Capital Investment Advisors Stake in Enterprise Products Pptns LP (EPD) Lifted by $347,681 as Share Value Rose; Ionic Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by $2.92 Million as Shares Declined

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (ZION) by 52319.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 64,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 1.47 million shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NIM WAS 3.56% COMPARED WITH 3.38%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp (EPD) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 263,372 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66M, up from 251,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Pptns Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS HOLDS ANALYST DAY IN HOUSTON; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. L & S Advsrs Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 96,066 shares. Seabridge Investment Lc has invested 0.63% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 0.29% or 648,671 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 656,390 shares. Bourgeon Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 130,255 shares. Baldwin Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.88% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Family holds 0.2% or 16,005 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 225,487 shares. Pacific Glob Invest reported 6,990 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 398,052 shares or 8.65% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability holds 147,155 shares. Kings Point holds 292,729 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Archford Strategies Ltd invested in 0.08% or 7,539 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Capital Gp Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 9,042 shares to 6,335 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD) by 7,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,217 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. The insider SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold 500 shares worth $24,756. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 12.56M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.03% stake. Reilly Fincl Lc holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Management LP owns 0.11% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 55,162 shares. Clark Cap Management Grp Incorporated invested in 589,599 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Lifeplan Fin Group Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 1.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.05% or 2.91M shares. Moreover, King Luther Management Corp has 0.59% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has 39,007 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). The Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 134,455 were accumulated by Systematic Mgmt Lp.