Capital Investment Advisors Stake in Bristol (BMY) Increased as Share Price Declined; Papp L Roy & Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by $309,015 as Stock Value Rose

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 53,428 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 50,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $104.17. About 4.38M shares traded or 80.56% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 24.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 68,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 54,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 16.32M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP PLC CLINC.L – HAS SIGNED A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN SOUTH AFRICA; 18/05/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 166KM S OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF COMPANY’S 12 NOMINEES TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS OF COMPANY UNTIL 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA promises Roche a snap decision on Tecentriq triple for frontline lung cancer as it falls even further behind Merck, Bristol-Myers $RHHBY $MRK $BMY; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADI Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,118 shares to 42,486 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,543 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.18% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Dnb Asset Management As holds 56,197 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 24,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.09% or 70,723 shares. 10,832 are held by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Company. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,372 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Plante Moran Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Washington Tru holds 113,095 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Riverbridge Ltd owns 501,781 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Inc holds 497,511 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 148,171 shares. Rech And Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 121,043 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 3,766 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 12,040 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Llc has 21,680 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Regent Inv Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 17,852 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt invested in 0.12% or 7,432 shares. James Invest Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 819 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested in 230,767 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Advisory has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 228,467 shares. Citigroup invested in 4.74 million shares or 0.22% of the stock. Linscomb Williams accumulated 4,709 shares. Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.68% or 60,257 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Spectrum Mgmt Gru accumulated 310 shares. Choate Investment has 44,350 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 6,427 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 155,718 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 5,100 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.