Capital Investment Advisors Raised Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) as Valuation Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Raised by $922,521 Its Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,121 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 205,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.4. About 8.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/03/2018 – Goertek’s Next-Generation VR HMD Reference Design in Partnership with Qualcomm Highlighted at 2018 GDC; 12/03/2018 – The order also prohibits Broadcom’s proposed candidates for Qualcomm’s board from standing for election; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Former Chairman Seeking Buyout Funding (Video); 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 13/03/2018 – Rejection of Qualcomm-Broadcom Deal Followed Monthslong Strategy; 21/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Broadcom to raise Qualcomm bid in push for talks, sources say (Reuters) – Broadcom Ltd plans t; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 60.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd bought 8,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 13,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 3.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – CABLE NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 5% TO $4.3 BLN; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 8,289 shares to 248,062 shares, valued at $21.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,532 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (NYSE:SPG).

