Capital Investment Advisors Raised Its Cummins (CMI) Holding; Navistar International (NAV) Shorts Down By 13.84%

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 4.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 2,544 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock declined 0.89%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 53,653 shares with $9.19 million value, up from 51,109 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $25.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 860,039 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 23/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 23, 2018 10:14:19 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Now Sees 2018 Revenue Up 10%-14%; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. NAV’s SI was 1.80M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 2.08M shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)’s short sellers to cover NAV’s short positions. The SI to Navistar International Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.67. About 204,090 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. LOSS 29C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Navistar International Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NAV); 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund Management: Designated Raymond Miller Its Second Nominee to Serve on Navistar Board; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR DROPS AS VW SAYS ‘NOT REPORTING ANY CHANGES’ TO PLANS; 08/03/2018 – TPI to Collaborate with Navistar to Design and Build an All-Composite Class 8 Truck; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 18/04/2018 – MHR Fund: Navistar Board Elected Miller Effective April 17; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – Volkswagen has no plans to cede control of trucks ops – chairman

More notable recent Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Shares A Year Ago Have A 48% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Navistar 4.0: Positive But Already Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Navistar Will Build Industry 4.0-Ready Truck Plant – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Borderlands: San Antonio Scores $1 Billion In New Projects; US Cuts Deal Averting 25% Tariff On Mexican Tomatoes – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Used Truck Prices Drop For First Time Since January 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Navistar International Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NAV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock has $3200 highest and $2600 lowest target. $28.75’s average target is 3.90% above currents $27.67 stock price. Navistar International Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Wednesday, September 11. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3200 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 6 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, September 5.

Navistar International Corporation manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It has a 8.98 P/E ratio. It makes and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, military vehicle, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q2. Its up Infinity, from 0.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold Navistar International Corporation shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.17 million shares or 147.40% more from 473,166 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) for 170,004 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation holds 0% or 185,349 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Cap Llc holds 3.81% or 229,959 shares in its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Cummins has $18300 highest and $13500 lowest target. $161’s average target is 0.66% above currents $159.95 stock price. Cummins had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “Sell” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $13500 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foundry Partners Ltd holds 1,214 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.42% or 186,238 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Casualty has invested 6.06% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Fulton National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Hsbc Plc owns 0.06% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 189,121 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech holds 0.07% or 1,501 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.33% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Edmp holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 9,514 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri holds 9,747 shares. Matthew 25 Management Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 12,500 shares. 2,700 were reported by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Kopp Inv Ltd Llc reported 3,283 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0.59% or 1.86M shares in its portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1,487 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares holds 21,985 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Adweek Names CMI Media to Inaugural List of 100 Fastest-Growing Agencies – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 26, 2019.