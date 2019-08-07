Capital Investment Advisors Position in Public Storage (PSA) Lowered as Shares Rose; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Holder Hap Trading Raised Holding

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 21,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $255.32. About 726,836 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE – QTRLY CORE FFO PER SHARE $2.48; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 148,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 342,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, up from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.56. About 4.37 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Ltd has 143,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Shellback Cap LP invested in 430,690 shares. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 288,631 are held by Grs Advsrs Lc. Davidson Invest holds 2.77% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 931,808 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 805,734 shares. Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 0% or 293 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.01% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 55,100 were accumulated by Reaves W H Incorporated. Westwood Holding holds 0.24% or 829,207 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc reported 843 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 587,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 58,834 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Thornburg Invest Management holds 2.62M shares or 0.72% of its portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 441,100 shares to 139,200 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 32,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,895 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

