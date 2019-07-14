Capital Investment Advisors Position In Philip Morris Intl Com (PM) Was Boosted; As Biogen (BIIB) Share Price Declined, Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Increased by $579,745 Its Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,956 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 67,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.26 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Chesterfield Cigarette Shipment Volume Down Up 20%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 2,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,497 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, up from 30,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.42. About 1.25M shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 24/04/2018 – Biogen’s New High-Priced Drug Falls Short in Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

