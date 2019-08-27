Capital Investment Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Public Storage (PSA) by $2.75 Million; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Its Toronto (TD) Holding by $2.03 Million

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 37,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.29 million, up from 2.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 562,476 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 25/05/2018 – TD Bank Finances Affordable Housing Project for Homeless Veterans at Walter Reed Military Campus; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (PSA) by 57.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, down from 21,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Public Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $263.58. About 126,735 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Class A (NYSE:GIL) by 235,650 shares to 260,276 shares, valued at $9.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 110,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,449 shares to 14,550 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Insd Tax Free Adv (NEA) by 65,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,485 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jonesselect Div (DVY).

