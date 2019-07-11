Capital Investment Advisors Increased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Stake by $807,950; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $1.96 Million as Shares Declined

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $6.55 during the last trading session, reaching $358.85. About 4.13M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – CUBAN OFFICIALS SAY HAVE RETRIEVED ‘IN GOOD CONDITIONS’ ONE OF THE BLACK BOXES FROM THE BOEING 737 THAT CRASHED ON FRIDAY IN HAVANA; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 05/03/2018 – BA: HALF OF 787 OPERATORS PLACED ADD-ON ORDERS VS 10% FOR A350; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SPEAKS AT EVENT IN WASHINGTON; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 07/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS’ 787 ORDER ‘HASN’T GONE ANYWHERE’: BOEING’S KESKAR; 13/04/2018 – IF RUSSIAN LEGISLATION ADOPTED RUSSIA WILL STOP EXPORTING TITANIUM TO BOEING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN SENATOR; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,209 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92M, up from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $146.27. About 760,407 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of stock. McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town And Country Bankshares And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust owns 0.24% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,314 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.07% or 587 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 40,000 shares. First Manhattan has 44,603 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.13% or 130,240 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 221,376 shares. Tompkins Fincl has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Farr Miller & Washington Llc Dc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Invsts owns 2.05 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. National Registered Investment Advisor has 5,805 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Mgmt Ne invested in 37,335 shares or 5.09% of the stock. Anchor Capital Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 775 shares. 101,141 are owned by Utah Retirement. Gulf Interest Financial Bank (Uk) reported 45,719 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.56 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,585 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 271,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fincl Advantage reported 55 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guinness Asset Ltd reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Stock Yards Savings Bank And Tru has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 12,943 shares. Moneta Grp Incorporated Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 4,208 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 2,312 shares. Donaldson Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Natl Pension Service owns 331,673 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri invested in 0.06% or 3,860 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Fenimore Asset Incorporated stated it has 435,599 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. 3 are held by Fil Limited.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Hartnett John R. had sold 14,500 shares worth $1.99 million on Tuesday, February 5.