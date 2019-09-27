Capital Investment Advisors Increased Holding in Cummins (CMI) by $435,024 as Stock Price Declined; Arete Wealth Advisors Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $494,159

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19 million, up from 51,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $159.95. About 860,039 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround – Cummins; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission Receives California Air Resources Bd Certification for 2018 Hybrid-Electric Propulsion System Paired With Cummins Engines; 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins: Product Campaign Subject to Regulatory Approval; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 3,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 15,777 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $143.55. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins Is Looking Appealing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,375 shares to 16,157 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tech Select (XLK) by 178,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 466,281 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 44,300 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Tiemann Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.4% or 3,187 shares. Comm Bancorporation reported 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Motco has 684 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co reported 2,004 shares stake. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Bp Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 15,000 shares. Wright holds 3,308 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 249,100 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd owns 52,297 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa reported 0.14% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 122,968 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Alyeska Invest Group Incorporated LP owns 0.28% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 117,990 shares. West Coast Limited Liability holds 1.77% or 45,268 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thomasville Bankshares owns 0.1% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 4,185 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt holds 9,178 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Foundation Mngmt has 0.05% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,693 shares. Financial Advisory Service Inc stated it has 2,753 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System, a Kentucky-based fund reported 41,291 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,948 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd invested in 125,797 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Finemark Bancorporation Trust has invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). California Employees Retirement System invested in 2.37M shares or 0.39% of the stock. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Delta Asset Management Ltd Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 5,623 shares. Cadence Bank Na reported 0.74% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IBM Study: The Skills Gap is Not a Myth, But Can Be Addressed with Real Solutions – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Wait For A Further Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat Purchase Makes IBM Stock Speculative Dividend Play – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,244 shares to 23,170 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Intl Grwth & Inc T (BGY) by 172,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,381 shares, and cut its stake in Flexshares Tr (GUNR).