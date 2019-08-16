Capital Investment Advisors Increased Altria Group (MO) Stake by $3.57 Million; Stock Value Declined; Hanseatic Management Services Has Decreased Its Hess (HES) Holding by $692,011

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 62,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 276,966 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 214,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 2.52 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES CREATION OF A CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $60.16. About 641,447 shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA PACORA PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2023; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 27/03/2018 – HESS SEES COMPLETING SALE OF DENMARK ASSETS IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Cap Limited Liability holds 73,381 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 76,757 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 43,632 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.11% or 10,000 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp holds 0.1% or 23,239 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp stated it has 0.06% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.05% or 3.32 million shares. 297 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Management. Veritable LP accumulated 49,217 shares. Barometer Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 80,760 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa stated it has 447,833 shares. Moody Bank Tru Division holds 899 shares. Massachusetts Ma reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Fayez Sarofim & Co accumulated 310,204 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Hess Corporation’s (NYSE:HES) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hess Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) by 554 shares to 1,635 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $250,790 activity. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by Checki Terrence J.. Meyers Kevin Omar bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider HOLIDAY EDITH E bought 442 shares worth $25,079. On Wednesday, March 6 MCMANUS DAVID bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 442 shares. The insider COLEMAN LEONARD S JR bought $25,079. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Limited Ca accumulated 68,600 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd Liability accumulated 18,639 shares. Chilton Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,409 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 91,171 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.87% or 40,551 shares. Kemper Master Retirement owns 52,950 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams accumulated 16,187 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Fosun Intll stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Madison Holding reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Arcadia Inv Management Mi holds 1,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Holdings Lc owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 859 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co holds 10,572 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Birinyi Assocs holds 17,937 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,528 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt invested in 1.83% or 49,035 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Investment Grade Corp (LQD) by 7,376 shares to 84,217 shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,775 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Short Term Bond Index (BSV).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crash Protection For Altria – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.