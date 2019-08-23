Capital Investment Advisors Holding in Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) Has Increased as Stock Declined; As Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Private Ocean Trimmed Its Holding by $1.58 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 58,945 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, up from 52,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 2.29M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 92.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 42,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% . The institutional investor held 3,587 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 46,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 140,965 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.55% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 POTLATCHDELTIC – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED TERM LOAN AGREEMENT FOR TERM LOAN AGREEMENT DATED DEC 14, 2014; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 65,487 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America invested in 61,330 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 135 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0.01% or 152,419 shares. Cornerstone Advisors, Washington-based fund reported 45 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 75,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 12,850 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 40,000 shares. Foster And Motley owns 68,211 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 166,497 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 925 shares or 0% of the stock. Gamco Inc Et Al accumulated 5,300 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Invesco Limited invested in 2.14 million shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS) by 175,174 shares to 15,704 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,709 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).