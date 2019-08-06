Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) Stake; Baupost Group Raised Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 390,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $191.19 million value, up from 2.01 million last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $18.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 1.34M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD) stake by 12.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 50,008 shares as Pioneer Floating Rate (PHD)’s stock 0.00%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 465,089 shares with $4.84 million value, up from 415,081 last quarter. Pioneer Floating Rate now has $259.01 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 55,077 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is -0.79% below currents $88.7 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. Argus Research maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on Monday, June 3 with “Buy” rating.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 6,971 shares to 133,532 valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) stake by 36,570 shares and now owns 137,682 shares. Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS) was reduced too.