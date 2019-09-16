Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Cummins (CMI) Stake by $435,024; Share Value Declined; As Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Valuation Declined, Ci Investments Has Decreased by $1.03 Million Its Holding

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 53,653 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19M, up from 51,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 1.06M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS SEES FY REV. +10% TO +14%; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 6,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, down from 35,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.99M shares traded or 29.94% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL – EXPECTS MANY IDLE COMPRESSORS CAN BE UTILIZED TO REINITIATE PRODUCTION FROM WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN LATE MARCH OR EARLY APRIL; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – FIRE OCCURRED AT A COMPRESSOR STATION ON MARCH 6 IN PIONEER’S WEST PANHANDLE FIELD IN PANHANDLE REGION OF TEXAS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4,029 shares to 178,404 shares, valued at $37.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 51,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 2,175 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 91,788 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Mengis Cap Mngmt reported 2,650 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited owns 1,772 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.21% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Parnassus Invests Ca has 972,500 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 498 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Co reported 7 shares. 474,638 are owned by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Hexavest stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.11% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 125,028 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc stated it has 8,904 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Raymond James Svcs Advsr has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Lc invested in 7,145 shares or 0.68% of the stock. King Luther Capital invested 0.32% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moore Mgmt LP has invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.07% or 780,062 shares. South Texas Money has 15,512 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Moreover, Caprock Gp has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,602 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc holds 57 shares. Enterprise Fincl Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 150 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 166,754 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Bancorporation Usa stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,000 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Stoneridge Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 1.26% or 22,983 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Com Ltd has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 1.82 million shares to 8.49M shares, valued at $371.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 7,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 15.60 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $60,505 activity.