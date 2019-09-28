Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $6.56 Million; As Ncr New (NCR) Market Value Rose, Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 239,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 256,984 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, down from 496,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.23. About 1.76 million shares traded or 75.80% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 22/03/2018 – NCR: Nuti to Step Down Upon Naming of New CEO; 01/05/2018 – NCR Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 19/04/2018 – NCR Remains #1 Provider of Multivendor ATM Software in 2018 RBR Industry Report; 30/04/2018 – LEWIS SAYS FAVOURABLE JUDGMENT BY HIGH COURT IN APPEAL BY NCR; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chmn and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Dn for Health Reasons; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 39.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,862 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.18M, down from 220,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – blacq: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S.: sources (Reuters) – Singapore-based Broadcom; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Files Letter to Members of Congress About Qualcomm Offer; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Says All 10 Board Nominees Elected — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Qualcomm Rises on New $10 Billion Buyback Plan — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – U.S. says Broadcom review confirms security concerns; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Strategy for NXP Deal, Royalty Payments in Focus — Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 15.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NCR’s profit will be $86.78M for 11.65 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.84% negative EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 236,955 shares to 604,607 shares, valued at $4.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Saturna Capital Corporation has invested 1.86% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Coldstream Mngmt owns 4,070 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Council has 21,300 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.17% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Homrich Berg invested in 0.02% or 3,984 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 13,543 shares stake. Adirondack Company invested in 0.43% or 8,095 shares. Wheatland has 19,410 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 485,893 shares. 4,000 were reported by Bamco. Monetta Fin Inc reported 10,000 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 15,009 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.9% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Daiwa Securities has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 22,015 shares to 90,429 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Barclays Investment (FLRN) by 22,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61M for 34.83 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

