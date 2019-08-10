Capital Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by $2.10 Million as Stock Price Declined; Geode Capital Management Has Boosted Fmc (FMC) Stake by $9.03 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 37,604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 49,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $154.95. About 1.20M shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp (FMC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 118,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.60 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $88.32. About 1.60M shares traded or 41.34% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS THIS LAST QUARTER OF EXTENSIVE COMMENTARY ON ITS LITHIUM BUSINESS DUE TO SEC IPO FILING THIS SUMMER – CFO PAUL GRAVES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 29/03/2018 – FMC Gives Update on Expected Performance for First Quarter and Full Year 2018 Ahead of Scheduled Meeting with Investors; 09/03/2018 – FMC: EXEC LEADERS FOR PLANNED NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO. NAMES; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 09/03/2018 – FMC SAYS BRONDEAU TO BE CHAIRMAN OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS CO

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These dividend stocks havenâ€™t been scooped up by investors yet – MarketWatch” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Simon Property Group (SPG) Misses Q2 EPS by 5c; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “9 Reasons to Buy Simon Property Group and Never Sell – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Retail Stocks to Buy in Time for the Back-to-School Rush – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kopp Invest Advisors Limited Com accumulated 1,115 shares. Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York invested in 42,261 shares. Altfest L J Inc has 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 2,596 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Markets has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). D E Shaw And owns 0.08% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 354,943 shares. The Michigan-based Chem Bancshares has invested 0.5% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 1,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 410,570 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Assetmark stated it has 506 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.09% or 311,793 shares in its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.08 million shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 209,386 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,160 shares stake.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 4,959 shares to 7,990 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FMC posts narrow Q2 beat, guides Q3 results below consensus – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FMC Corporation (FMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fifth Third Bancshares reported 581 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc owns 40,464 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 55,411 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 7,039 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp holds 46,992 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 815,647 shares. Nordea Ab has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). 7 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office Inc. 823,520 are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Llc. Peoples Financial Svcs invested in 0.23% or 5,800 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation accumulated 25,160 shares. Fil reported 634,947 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Ks accumulated 382,119 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 17,217 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.