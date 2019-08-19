Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $544,236; Market Value Declined; Costar Group (CSGP) Stake Held by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 33.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 1,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 6,557 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 4,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $619.86. About 162,011 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adjusted Ebitda $66 Million to $70 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 31,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.94 million, down from 34,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 677,469 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 668 shares stake. Bell Bancorp holds 2,412 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 475 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has 0.08% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 77,482 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited has 7,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Efg Asset (Americas) invested 0.97% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 2.45M are owned by Bamco New York. Moreover, Amp Investors Ltd has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 17,248 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.01% or 300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.26% or 221,412 shares. Ameriprise Inc has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Ar holds 0.05% or 4,709 shares in its portfolio.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 24,729 shares to 3,901 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) by 3.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.60M shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate (JRO) by 51,210 shares to 315,042 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Dow Jonesselect Div (DVY).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suvretta Cap Limited owns 353,323 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 38,156 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 907,696 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 12,080 shares. Moreover, Markel has 0.72% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 229,500 shares. Edgestream Prtn L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,083 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 100 shares. 1,660 were reported by Everett Harris & Company Ca. 1,675 were reported by Optimum Inv Advsr. Qci Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 1,147 shares. Stonebridge reported 0.3% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Asset Mgmt One Ltd invested in 0.16% or 158,306 shares. Amer Int Group Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 967 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.