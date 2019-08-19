Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $474,726 as Shares Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Dorsal Capital Management Has Increased Position

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.68M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 25,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, down from 27,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boeing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BA); 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC M&A; 13/03/2018 – BOEING COMMERCIAL CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO STUDY POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET, NO DECISION YET; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS MARKET OUTLOOK PROVIDES SOLID FOUNDATION FOR PLANNED PRODUCTION RATES – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers World’s First 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Company

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing dips on massive loss, guidance uncertain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 56,614 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $109.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dreyfus Strat Muni Inc (NYSE:LEO) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.28 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,485 were accumulated by Royal National Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Llc. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Macquarie Group has 145,691 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 2.30 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Optimum Advsr invested in 1.19% or 9,478 shares. 5,882 were accumulated by At Retail Bank. Conning holds 0.17% or 13,861 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Plc accumulated 65,497 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Corp has 11.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 189,000 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0.01% or 25,859 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,667 shares. The California-based Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 2,367 shares. Leisure Mgmt reported 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 706,000 shares to 510,000 shares, valued at $85.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 239,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Fincl has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.79M shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers stated it has 4,677 shares. Schwartz Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 20,869 were accumulated by Asset Management. Fca Tx invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Business Ser invested in 10,580 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Drexel Morgan & Co owns 26,366 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp owns 136,381 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs reported 52,027 shares stake. Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru invested in 30,539 shares. Yacktman Asset Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 3.29M shares. 42,374 are held by Aimz Invest Limited Com. First Dallas Securities owns 5,760 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 288,811 shares for 3.2% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.45% or 41,573 shares.