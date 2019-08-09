Capital Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Position; 3 Analysts Covering American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 4.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,246 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 25,944 shares with $9.90M value, down from 27,190 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $188.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.13% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $336.35. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 09/05/2018 – Boeing eyes hefty loss over Iran sanctions; 04/04/2018 – BOEING-WHILE U.S. & CHINA GOVTS OUTLINED POSITIONS THAT COULD DO HARM TO GLOBAL AEROSPACE INDUSTRY, NEITHER HAS YET IMPOSED THESE DRASTIC MEASURES; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Says Case Could Trigger Largest-Ever WTO-Authorized Retaliatory Tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA: BOEING TO PARTNER CO., HAL FOR F/A-18 SUPER HORNET; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln; 10/04/2018 – Lion Air Roars With Large Order for Boeing Jets

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Electric Power has $9400 highest and $78 lowest target. $87.33’s average target is -2.44% below currents $89.51 stock price. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $78 target. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Tuesday, March 12. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 13,635 shares to 68,414 valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Trust Core Divid Gwth (DGRO) stake by 57,519 shares and now owns 158,267 shares. Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 34.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64's average target is 27.44% above currents $336.35 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with "Buy". Wolfe Research downgraded it to "Peer Perform" rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The stock has "Hold" rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm has "Buy" rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has "Buy" rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by UBS with "Buy" on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has "Hold" rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with "Neutral" rating. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned "Buy" rating by Argus Research on Thursday, March 7.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.99M shares traded or 38.25% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER – SEEING POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS IN REGIONS CO SERVES; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.06 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.