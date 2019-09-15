Capital Investment Advisors Has Increased Stake in C V S Del (CVS) by $1.05 Million as Stock Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding Held by Motco

Motco increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.18M, up from 77,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in C V S Corp Del (CVS) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,744 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, up from 24,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in C V S Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 5.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp Ny holds 2,961 shares. Woodstock accumulated 111,201 shares. Caprock Group holds 0.24% or 22,682 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate Fincl Bank stated it has 5,682 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 100,622 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,425 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 9.91M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.05% or 27,756 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.76% or 35,571 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Hldg Gp Inc invested 1.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.24% or 875,703 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Leavell Mngmt holds 8,166 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership invested 1.26% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York invested 1.17% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY) by 7,024 shares to 15,339 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,157 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap (IJH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp has 2.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 101,268 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.55 million shares. Barbara Oil reported 102,000 shares or 8.13% of all its holdings. 9,282 were accumulated by Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Marble Harbor Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pggm Invests holds 1.39% or 1.99 million shares in its portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 6,882 shares. Missouri-based State Bank has invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 28,639 shares stake. Selway Asset Management holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,255 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 73,903 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited owns 16.51 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt North America stated it has 45,175 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc has 0.58% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).