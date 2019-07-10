Capital Investment Advisors Has Increased By $3.51 Million Its Blackrock LTD Duration (BLW) Position; DAIRY FARM INTL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (DFILF) SI Decreased By 10.03%

DAIRY FARM INTL HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:DFILF) had a decrease of 10.03% in short interest. DFILF’s SI was 413,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.03% from 459,800 shares previously. It closed at $7.61 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW) stake by 138.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 251,019 shares as Blackrock Ltd Duration (BLW)’s stock rose 1.52%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 432,296 shares with $6.36M value, up from 181,277 last quarter. Blackrock Ltd Duration now has $544.29 million valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 62,786 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has declined 1.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.10% the S&P500.

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a food, health and beauty, and home furnishings retailer in Asia. The company has market cap of $9.93 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, and Restaurants. It has a 111.89 P/E ratio. It operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, OliverÂ’s, ThreeSixty, San Miu, Lucky, RustanÂ’s, and Shopwise brand names; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1,408 activity. GABBAY HENRY also bought $141 worth of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.98, from 2.13 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold BLW shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 8.33 million shares or 0.35% less from 8.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset invested in 18,557 shares. City reported 2,529 shares. Cohen & Steers holds 312,016 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Inc has invested 0.01% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability reported 237,134 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested in 118,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 313 are owned by Carroll Associates. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested in 273,214 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Fiera Cap Corp holds 0% or 16,703 shares. Capital Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 0.37% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt Corp has 0% invested in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW). 5,700 are held by Optimum Inv Advsr. Rivernorth Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.46% in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW).