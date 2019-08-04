Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Wells Fargo (WFC) Position by $468,048; Share Price Rose; As Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Stanley-Laman Group LTD Cut Stake

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd sold 4,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 53,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 58,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.89. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS PATRICK SÖDERLUND WILL STEP UP INTO THE ROLE OF CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Electronic Arts’ IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 88,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26M, down from 97,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Rosy Results May Wilt in Weeks as Settlement Looms; 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo said to be target of $1 billion US fine; 21/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo earnings subject to change as $1bn penalty looms; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USG; 08/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS ALPHARANK & AMICUS.IO JOIN STARTUP ACCELERATOR; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table)

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.54 million activity. $306,330 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Schatz Jacob J.. 10,000 shares were sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR, worth $1.01M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp holds 4,515 shares. Prudential Public Ltd invested in 0.29% or 831,024 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 3,465 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Llc Nj holds 0.04% or 10,800 shares. 138,493 are held by Strs Ohio. The Germany-based Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 1.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srs Invest Ltd Liability holds 5.83% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2.55M shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 43,639 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Baystate Wealth Mngmt has 317 shares. Ally accumulated 0.68% or 35,000 shares. 21,651 are held by Creative Planning. 300,000 were reported by Myriad Asset. Coatue Mngmt Llc stated it has 1.73M shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc holds 0.12% or 217,423 shares.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 30,244 shares to 90,093 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishr Ibnd Dec 2025 Trm by 80,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 966,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,619 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 25.09M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. 196,520 were reported by Flippin Bruce Porter Inc. 28,000 are held by Viking Fund Mgmt. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 33,752 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 1.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Deltec Asset Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11.09 million shares. Coastline Tru Com has invested 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Covington has invested 0.52% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Harris Associates LP accumulated 1.15% or 12.95M shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 9,473 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha owns 278,008 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bouchey Finance Gru has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Guyasuta Invest Advsr stated it has 292,039 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

