Capital Investment Advisors Has Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $488,289; As Danaher (DHR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Madison Investment Holdings Lowered Its Position by $519,816

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, down from 352,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 2.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 3,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 481,917 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.62 million, down from 485,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $143.3. About 186,178 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Computer Networking Industry Prospects Not So Bright – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CSCO is One of Them – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Software platform maker Dynatrace files for IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Fltg Rate Incm Fd (JFR) by 45,952 shares to 564,149 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) by 251,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,296 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Divd Adv Muni Fd (NAD).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.32M for 31.15 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “One Firm Sees Up to 45% Upside in Top Companies in Life Sciences Tools – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher prices equity offerings – Seeking Alpha” published on February 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 7 Best Acquisitions of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Danaher Stock Still a Good Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19,650 shares to 539,389 shares, valued at $29.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 11,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

