Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holding; Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Card Factory Plc (LON:CARD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Card Factory Plc has GBX 220 highest and GBX 170 lowest target. GBX 195’s average target is 27.39% above currents GBX 153.07 stock price. Card Factory Plc had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 14. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 13 by Liberum Capital. See Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) latest ratings:

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Intl Business Machines (IBM) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,015 shares as Intl Business Machines (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 58,077 shares with $8.20M value, down from 64,092 last quarter. Intl Business Machines now has $118.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.25. About 2.80M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term EPS Growth in High-Single-Digits; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had Cloud Revenue of $17.7 Billion Over Last 12 Mos; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect

The stock decreased 0.99% or GBX 1.53 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 153.07. About 25,609 shares traded. Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Card Factory plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards. The company has market cap of 529.30 million GBP. The firm designs, makes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It has a 10.2 P/E ratio. It operates through two divisions, Card Factory and Getting Personal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ltd Liability Company holds 1.17% or 249,022 shares in its portfolio. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.62% or 474,515 shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.14% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Navellier Associate has 13,382 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 54,954 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Llc has 0.27% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Thompson Rubinstein Or holds 2.51% or 55,381 shares in its portfolio. Granite Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 5,695 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 249,551 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 347,668 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mngmt has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,163 shares. Portland Advsrs Limited owns 26,971 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. 1.57 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Richard Bernstein Advisors Lc reported 39,036 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.11% above currents $134.25 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Nomura. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, August 5 with “Buy”.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

