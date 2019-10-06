Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Exxonmobil (XOM) Stake by $3.93 Million; Mount Vernon Associates Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $2.90 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxonmobil (XOM) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 51,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 151,515 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.61 million, down from 203,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxonmobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 10.27M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – PROPOSALS FOR HORN RIVER ASSETS DUE MAY 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS; 13/03/2018 – Trump says CIA Director Mike Pompeo will replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 09/04/2018 – Top Iraq court set to rule on Kurdistan region’s oil exports; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON

Mount Vernon Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 78.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Vernon Associates Inc bought 21,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 49,478 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, up from 27,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ccm Advisers Limited Liability Corp has 2,896 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 35 shares stake. 29,173 were accumulated by Lucas Cap Mngmt. Peninsula Asset Mgmt holds 1.43% or 26,452 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). California Employees Retirement has 0.77% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 64,061 are owned by Jacobs & Ca. Prudential invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Management reported 32,037 shares stake. Haverford Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 69,657 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd Liability has 7,402 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.23% or 71,618 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Investment Advisors has invested 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd Llc reported 9,148 shares. Alpha Cubed Invests Llc stated it has 250,007 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.80 billion for 18.95 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service B (NYSE:UPS) by 52,748 shares to 112,446 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (NYSE:MMP) by 7,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).