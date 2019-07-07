Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $488,289; Hillsdale Investment Management Lowered Its Position in Americas Car Mart (CRMT) as Stock Rose

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 343,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53 million, down from 352,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 13.70 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc (CRMT) by 77.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 25,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, down from 33,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Americas Car Mart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $85.15. About 69,579 shares traded. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 78.22% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT); 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate (NYSE:PHD) by 50,008 shares to 465,089 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 4,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 4,609 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 75,853 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 4.20M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser owns 7,652 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 12,721 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 523,085 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 54,377 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt holds 6,251 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc owns 192,863 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Trust has 87,834 shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 30,950 shares. Wright Investors Serv holds 2.31% or 105,896 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zayo’s Video Network Solution Chosen by News Broadcaster – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Disney, Roku and Cisco – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AVGO Stock Fell After Broadcom Lowered Guidance, Semiconductor Stocks Follow – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: DOW, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco (CSCO) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 6/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is US Economy Headed for Recession? 5 Low-Beta Picks – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ADS, American Tower, Anadarko, CVS, Dow, Infosys, Nokia, Phillips 66, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.55 on Revenues of $161 Million – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Analysts await America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.53 per share. CRMT’s profit will be $11.45 million for 12.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by America's Car-Mart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.93% negative EPS growth.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc Com (NYSE:CMI) by 2,900 shares to 3,250 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).