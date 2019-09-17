Capital Investment Advisors Has Cut Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake; EIFFAGE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EFGSF) Shorts Up By 400%

EIFFAGE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EFGSF) had an increase of 400% in short interest. EFGSF’s SI was 500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 400% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $86.47 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stake by 80.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,126 shares as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 7,774 shares with $236,000 value, down from 38,900 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices now has $33.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 50.02 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – INVESTIGATING CTS LABS REPORT, WHICH CO GOT, TO UNDERSTAND METHODOLOGY & MERIT OF FINDINGS; 09/04/2018 – AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense to @JimCramer; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 07/03/2018 – BI Nordic: AMD spikes as new takeover rumors surface; 29/03/2018 – Fudzilla: AMD’s open-source Radeon Rays integrated into Unity engine; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 20/03/2018 – Microsemi Expands Market Opportunities for Cloud Data Centers with Announcement of Adaptec Smart Storage Compatibility with AMD EPYC Processor; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today at Noon to discuss the new CTS Labs report alleging security flaws in $AMD chips

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold AMD shares while 135 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 656.47 million shares or 3.38% more from 634.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 97,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability holds 1.52M shares. Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.27% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% or 5,608 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Company holds 0.02% or 5,000 shares. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx invested in 9,900 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 11.74M shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Company accumulated 47 shares. Earnest holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 415 shares. Eastern Fincl Bank has 0.02% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 7,825 shares. Hartford Company has invested 0.08% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 21,898 shares. 35,866 are owned by Bokf Na. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 100 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $165.19M for 51.38 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.11’s average target is 7.40% above currents $30.83 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 21 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of AMD in report on Monday, April 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3000 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.