Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) Position; Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Sentiment Is 1.99

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB) stake by 12.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Investment Advisors Llc acquired 6,376 shares as Lyondellbasell Inds (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Capital Investment Advisors Llc holds 58,945 shares with $4.96M value, up from 52,569 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Inds now has $32.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 4.37M shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING

Horizon Pharma Inc (HZNP) investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 155 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 78 reduced and sold holdings in Horizon Pharma Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 151.47 million shares, up from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Horizon Pharma Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 5 to 7 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 58 Increased: 84 New Position: 71.

Among 2 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 8 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, February 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura upgraded LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) rating on Monday, April 15. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $113 target.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased Blackrock Ehncd Div Incm (BDJ) stake by 677,993 shares to 317,794 valued at $2.72 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 9,213 shares and now owns 343,142 shares. Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 0.24% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 332,804 shares. 2.76M were accumulated by Invesco. Riverpark Ltd Llc reported 2,042 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 584,553 shares. Hamlin Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 300,695 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Premier Asset Management Lc invested in 11,471 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Congress Asset Co Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bartlett And Llc has 66 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pggm holds 0.35% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 814,250 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 37,436 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0% or 995 shares. Thornburg Inv Mgmt reported 1.45% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 31,801 were reported by Wills Fincl Gp Inc. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Avoro Capital Advisors Llc holds 4.57% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for 4.00 million shares. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc owns 202,527 shares or 4.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 4.32% invested in the company for 193,063 shares. The New York-based Jw Asset Management Llc has invested 3.67% in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 939,973 shares.

Analysts await Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HZNP’s profit will be $72.11 million for 15.61 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

