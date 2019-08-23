Capital Investment Advisors Decreased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake by $488,289; Market Valuation Declined; Intrepid Capital Management Has Upped Cheesecake Factory Com (CAKE) Holding by $393,360; Stock Price Declined

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com (CAKE) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.15% . The hedge fund held 126,795 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, up from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cheesecake Factory Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 1.03 million shares traded or 42.25% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 25/04/2018 – Cheesecake Factory 1Q Rev $590.7M; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Targets 2022 Net Income Margin Topping 6%; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.80; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year Through DoorDash; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Cheesecake Factory; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC – NOW EXPECTS AS MANY AS FOUR RESTAURANTS TO OPEN INTERNATIONALLY UNDER LICENSING AGREEMENTS IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 1%-2% Comparable Sales Growth; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 343,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.53M, down from 352,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold CAKE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corporation reported 661 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated owns 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 347,970 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 2,302 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 5,309 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 297,520 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.07% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Fifth Third Natl Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 438 shares. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 9 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 67,727 shares. Jump Trading Ltd has invested 0.09% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 8,500 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 27,218 shares stake. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 269,053 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 918 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $266,010 activity. The insider MINDEL LAURENCE B bought 1,500 shares worth $74,461. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $31,635 was bought by Ames Edie A. On Monday, February 25 the insider PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE bought $9,502.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $207.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protective Ins Corp Cl B by 108,627 shares to 804,881 shares, valued at $14.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradata Corp Del Com (NYSE:TDC) by 93,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,854 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU).

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14,278 shares to 220,121 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Midcap (IJH) by 3,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Adams Express (ADX).

